Sri Lanka bombings: IS claims responsibility for Sunday attacks that killed over 300

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the multiple bombings in Sri Lanka’s hotels and churches that killed more than 300 people, including 31 foreigners, on Easter Sunday, Reuters reported quoting the group’s AMAQ news agency. On the sidelines of this fresh development, Sri Lanka has also put all police stations in capital Colombo on high alert following reports of a lorry and van carrying explosives.

Security was stepped up today for the national day of mourning as the country’s leaders wrangled with the aftermath of an apparent homegrown militant attack and massive intelligence failure that shattered a decade of peace in the country following the end of the brutal civil war with the LTTE.

The six near-simultaneous attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels and three related blasts later Sunday was Sri Lanka’s deadliest violence in a decade.

Defence Minister says attack ‘retaliation’ for shooting at NZ mosques

Earlier today, Sri Lanka’s state minister of defense said the attack was “carried out in retaliation” for the shooting massacre at two New Zealand mosques last month, according to a statement.

Ruwan Wijewardene told Parliament the government had information that the series of bombings was carried out “by an Islamic fundamentalist group” in response to the Christchurch attacks. He did not provide evidence or explain the source of the information.

Mass funerals held as nation mourns

The first mass funerals were held today as Sri Lanka marked a day of mourning for the victims of the Easter Sunday bombings. The funeral was held at the St Sebastian’s church in Negombo, north of Colombo, which was one of the places targeted in the deadly suicide blasts.

Earlier, a moment of silence was observed, reflecting the time the first of six bombs detonated. Flags were lowered to half-mast and people bowed their heads in silence in respect to the victims as well as the 500 people injured in the attacks.

40 suspects arrested in the wake of deadly bombings

Close on the heels of his address to the Parliament, at least 40 suspects, including the driver of a van allegedly used by the suicide bombers, have been arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday, a police official told PTI. The police made 16 more arrests during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of arrested suspects to 40, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told PTI.

“26 of them are with the CID, three are being held by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID). Nine of them have been already remanded and two are being held at a Colombo south police station,” Gunasekera was quoted as saying by PTI.

Sri Lanka’s history rife with sectarian conflict

The history of Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka, a country with large Hindu, Muslim and Christian minorities, is rife with ethnic and sectarian conflict.

In the nation’s 26-year civil war, the Tamil Tigers, a powerful rebel army known for using suicide bombers, was crushed by the government in 2009. Anti-Muslim bigotry fed by Buddhist nationalists has swept the country recently.

In March 2018, Buddhist mobs ransacked businesses and set houses on fire in Muslim neighbourhoods around Kandy, a city in central Sri Lanka that is popular with tourists.

(with inputs from agencies)