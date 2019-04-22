Sri Lanka bomb blasts LIVE UPDATES: Death toll rises to 290, President Sirisena calls for security council meet

The death toll in the ghastly Sri Lanka serial bombings that ripped through hotels and churches rose to 290 on Monday, police said. More than 500 people were injured in the explosions, police added. Authorities, on the other hand, defused an improvised pipe bomb on a road leading to the main terminal of the Colombo airport. Social media services continued to remain blocked in the country to curtail the spread of false information and ease tensions until the probe into the blasts is concluded.

The Indian Express has learnt from two sources, one Indian and another Sri Lankan, that earlier this month, India had passed on specific intelligence to Sri Lankan authorities that a terrorist attack was imminent. It appears that it was on the basis of this alert that the police chief had sent out his April 11 nationwide alert warning of attacks on the Indian High Commission and churches.

At least eight explosions were reported, including three each in churches and frequented by tourists. Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held an emergency meeting and deployed at least 200 troops to carry out relief operations. Thirteen suspects have been arrested so far as police continue to investigate the explosions. The motive of the attack remains unclear.