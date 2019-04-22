Sri Lanka bomb blasts LIVE UPDATES: Death toll rises to 290, President Sirisena calls for security council meet

The death toll in the ghastly Sri Lanka serial bombings that ripped through hotels and churches rose to 290 on Monday, police said. More than 500 people were injured in the explosions, police added. Authorities, on the other hand, defused an improvised pipe bomb on a road leading to the main terminal of the Colombo airport. Social media services continued to remain blocked in the country to curtail the spread of false information and ease tensions until the probe into the blasts is concluded.
The Indian Express has learnt from two sources, one Indian and another Sri Lankan, that earlier this month, India had passed on specific intelligence to Sri Lankan authorities that a terrorist attack was imminent. It appears that it was on the basis of this alert that the police chief had sent out his April 11 nationwide alert warning of attacks on the Indian High Commission and churches.
At least eight explosions were reported, including three each in churches and frequented by tourists. Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held an emergency meeting and deployed at least 200 troops to carry out relief operations. Thirteen suspects have been arrested so far as police continue to investigate the explosions. The motive of the attack remains unclear.
Airport on alert, airlines urge passengers for early check-in
Sri Lankan Airlines said there were disruptions to flights and has asked leaving passengers to report to the check-in counters at least four hours prior to departure because of tight security checks at the International airport.
Suspects belong to minority community, say police
While police have refused to disclose the details of those detained, officials privately said that the suspects belonged to the minority Muslim community, Reuters reported. Police said the van which had carried explosives to carry out bomb attacks at the three hotels was found with its Muslim driver. A safe house where the bombers had lived for nearly three months leading to the attacks were discovered in the south of Colombo suburb of Panadura.
Curfew lifted in Sri Lanka
This morning, Sri Lankan authorities lifted the curfew which was indefinitely imposed after the island nation was rocked with eight blasts across churches and hotels. The government on Sunday had imposed the curfew with immediate effect. It was lifted at 6 am today.
President Maithripala Sirisena calls for security council meeting
A government source told Reuters that President Maithripala Sirisena, who was abroad when the attacks happened, has called a meeting of the National Security Council today. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe would attend the meeting, the source said.
Death toll rises to 290
According to Reuters, a police spokesperson said the death toll increased to 290 on Monday. Nearly 500 people have been wounded in the attack.
13 under arrest for Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Police
Thirteen men have been arrested in connection with Sunday's serial bomb blasts in Sri Lanka. According to officials, the men were detained at two locations in and around Colombo. Police are yet to make public the details of those who have been held. Sources told AFP that the men belong to the same radical group.
India sent alert, but why Sri Lanka’s guard was down
The Indian Express has learnt from two sources, one Indian and another Sri Lankan, that earlier this month, India had passed on specific intelligence to Sri Lankan authorities that a terrorist attack was imminent there. It appears that it was on the basis of this alert that the police chief had sent out his April 11 nationwide alert, warning of attacks on the Indian High Commission and churches. The alert had named a group called the National Towheeth Jamaath, which preaches a puritanical form of Islam. However, Sri Lanka’s guard was clearly down, with the country shut down since April 12 for the Sinhala-Tamil new year, Good Friday and Easter. It speaks of how much Sri Lanka has got used to its peace of the last decade that the warnings were not considered actionable by the security apparatus. Read full story here.
Watch: Eiffel Tower goes dark to honor Sri Lanka blast victims
First major attack on Indian Ocean island in a decade
More than 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in the bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday in the neighbouring country. This was the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.
Over 200 killed in Sri Lanka serial blasts, IED defused near Colombo airport
