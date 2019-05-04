Toggle Menu
Pulitzer-winning Indian journalist held in Sri Lanka, released on bail

Confirming his release, Siddiqui uploaded posts through his Facebook and Twitter accounts, saying, “Folks, I am now out and fine. Thanks for your wishes.”

Siddiqui Ahamad Danish, who works for Reuters news agency and is based in New Delhi, was arrested when he allegedly attempted to forcibly enter a school in Negombo city to speak to its authorities. (Twitter/@dansiddiqui)

Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who works with international news agency Reuters, was arrested by Sri Lankan police on Friday for alleged unauthorised entry into a school in Negombo, a coastal town which witnessed the deadliest attack during the Easter Sunday bombings. He was released on bail the same day.

Siddiqui, based in India, has reported from South Asia, Middle East and Europe. He is currently in Sri Lanka to cover the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in which more than 250 people were killed in a series of bombings. A PTI report quoted police as saying Siddiqui was remanded by the Negombo magistrate until May 15. But through a special motion, his lawyers got him released on a surety bail. He has been asked to appear in court on May 9.

Responding to an email, a Reuters spokesperson said, “I’m afraid we are declining to comment at this point.”

Ruwan Gunasekara, spokesperson of the Sri Lankan police, did not respond to calls.

