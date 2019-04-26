Sri Lanka blasts: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up with country’s flag to show solidarity

Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up to the colours of Sri Lanka’s flag to show solidarity with the victims of the suicide bombings on Easter Sunday.

The tallest and most famous skyscraper in the world was lit up Thursday and it hoped for a world built on tolerance and coexistence.

“#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with #SriLanka. Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence,” according to a tweet on the official twitter account of the skyscraper.

برج خليفة يضيء تضامناً مع #سريلانكا. معاً نحو عالم يسوده السلام والتسامح#BurjKhalifa lights up in solidarity with #SriLanka. Here’s to a world built on tolerance and coexistence pic.twitter.com/3U39ztZd4H — Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) April 25, 2019

Apart from the Burj Khalifa, iconic landmarks in Abu Dhabi also lit up with the colours of Sri Lanka’s national flag, Khaleej Times reported.

The Emirates Palace, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, ADNOC building, Capital Gate were among the buildings decked up in Sri Lankan colours, the report said.

Nine suicide bombers, believed to be the members of a local Islamist extremist group National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ), carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches, two of them Catholic, and three luxury hotels packed with Easter worshippers on Sunday, killing at 253 people and wounding more than 500 others.