Sri Lanka attacks: Video emerges of alleged suicide bomber entering church seconds before massacre

CCTV footage of one of the seven suicide bombers in Sri Lanka patting a young girl’s head seconds before he enters a crowded church where a powerful blast killed nearly 100 worshippers on Easter Sunday emerged on Tuesday.

Advertising

The video shows the bearded man, wearing a large, heavy backpack, placing his hand on the child, who is with an adult, as they almost bump into each other outside the St Sebastian’s Catholic church in Negombo on Sri Lanka’s west coast.

The suspect then calmly walks in through a side door – passing dozens who chose to stand outside during the Sunday mass – and steps between pews packed with worshippers.

The service was already under way when the terrorist blew himself up close to the altar, killing 93 people.

Advertising

Read | Sri Lanka president to change defence heads, says intel report warning of attack not shared with him

The footage obtained by Sri Lankan media ends one frame before the suspect detonates his device inside the packed church.

ISIS terror group Tuesday claimed responsibility for the bombings of three churches and posh hotels, Sri Lanka’s worst terror attack, that killed 321 people.