Sri Lankan Navy arrests 9 Indian fishermen near Talaimannar

A fisherman with a net along the Palk Strait, the centre of the India–Sri Lanka fishing dispute. (Express File Photo)

The Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday arrested nine Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly fishing illegally in the island nation’s waters near Talaimannar after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The fishermen were apprehended during an operation after over 50 Indian trawlers were allegedly found fishing in Sri Lankan waters south of Iranativu. The arrested fishermen and their boat have been handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for legal proceedings.

The arrests come amid continuing tensions over the long-standing fishermen dispute between India and Sri Lanka. According to the Sri Lankan Navy, 128 Indian fishermen have been arrested and 18 trawlers seized so far this year over alleged poaching.