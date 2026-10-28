Israel election results 2026: What are double-envelope votes, and can they change Netanyahu’s chances?

Pick a scenario to trace its path

SCENARIO 1 Netanyahu gets to 61 SCENARIO 2 Eisenkot’s bloc forms a government SCENARIO 3 Neither side: new election

Path shown assumes Netanyahu gets the first mandate. Source: The Times of Israel

seats Netanyahu’s bloc needs beyond its 53 in the partial count

+8 seats Netanyahu’s bloc needs beyond its 53 in the partial count

Path shown assumes Netanyahu fails first; Herzog could instead give Eisenkot the first mandate. Sources: Al Jazeera; Israel Policy Forum

seats Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc needs beyond its 48 in the partial count

+13 seats Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc needs beyond its 48 in the partial count

days: the window for a new election if every attempt fails

90 days: the window for a new election if every attempt fails

How a government gets formed

Official results The Central Elections Committee must publish them within eight days of the vote: by November 4.

PRESIDENT’S ROLE President consults every party Within seven days, Isaac Herzog hears each party’s recommendation, then picks the lawmaker he thinks is most likely to win a confidence vote, not necessarily the leader of the largest party.

First mandate: 28 days The nominee negotiates a coalition. The president can extend the deadline by up to 14 days.

✓ Coalition formed → confidence vote

✗ Fails

PRESIDENT’S ROLE Second mandate: 28 days If the first nominee fails, the president has three days to choose another lawmaker. No extension.

✓ Coalition formed → confidence vote

✗ Fails

PRESIDENT’S ROLE Knesset majority steps in Over 21 days, 61 lawmakers can ask the president to assign a candidate of their choice, who gets 14 days.

✓ Coalition formed → confidence vote

✗ Fails