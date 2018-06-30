Spanish rescue boat saves 60 migrants off Libyan coast

In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, released by the Libyan coast guard, African migrants who were found on a damaged rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea and rescued by the Libyan coast guard rest on the shore, east of the capital, Tripoli, Libya. The coast guard said it rescued some 82 African migrants, including four women and two children, and recovered one body. (Libyan Coast Guard via AP) In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018 photo, released by the Libyan coast guard, African migrants who were found on a damaged rubber boat in the Mediterranean Sea and rescued by the Libyan coast guard rest on the shore, east of the capital, Tripoli, Libya. The coast guard said it rescued some 82 African migrants, including four women and two children, and recovered one body. (Libyan Coast Guard via AP)

A Spanish rescue boat has saved 60 migrants in the sea near Libya, prompting Italy to immediately say it’ll deny the boat permission to dock in Italy.

An AP journalist aboard a nearby vessel says the Open Arms aid boat spotted a rubber dinghy with 60 people aboard in international waters, 30 nautical miles from Libya’s coast on Saturday.

Italy’s right-wing Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted: “They can forget about arriving in an Italian port.” Salvini has vowed that private rescue boats can no longer bring migrants to Italian shores.

The AP journalist said a Libyan coast guard vessel approached the Open Arms during the rescue operation, but soon turned around and left, ordering the boat to return to Spain.

