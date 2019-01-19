Spanish police arrest 7 after Uber, Cabify cars attacked

Toggle Menu
The attacks occurred Friday night after taxi drivers announced an indefinite strike protesting a regional government plan to regulate the ride-hailing services that they argued was too lax.

The attacks occurred Friday night after taxi drivers announced an indefinite strike protesting a regional government plan to regulate the ride-hailing services that they argued was too lax. (Representational)

Police in Barcelona say they have arrested seven people on suspicion of attacking cars that work with ride-hailing apps like Uber and Cabify as part of a protest by taxi drivers.

The attacks occurred Friday night after taxi drivers announced an indefinite strike protesting a regional government plan to regulate the ride-hailing services that they argued was too lax.

Catalan public television showed images of protesters trashing cars allegedly used by app-hailing services. One group reportedly smashed a car’s windows while the driver was inside.

Emergency services said they treated a driver after he suffered an anxiety attack when his car was attacked by a group of men.

Taxi drivers are continuing to block a major street in downtown Barcelona on Saturday.

