Spanish PM’s wife banned from leaving country before trial

Begoña Gómez, the wife of Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is barred from leaving the country and must stand trial for corruption charges, a judge ruled on Saturday.

Gómez was charged with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings, and misappropriation of funds, after a two-year criminal investigation on 14th April, 2026. She was accused of using her relationship with her husband to advance her private career through a position at Madrid’s Complutense University, and of using public resources to strengthen her own private interests.

The complaint was raised by anti-corruption campaigners Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), a far-right group, that presented several unsuccessful lawsuits against politicians in the past.