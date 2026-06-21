Spanish PM’s wife banned from leaving country before trial

Begoña Gómez, the wife of Spanish Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is barred from leaving the country and must stand trial for corruption charges, a judge ruled on Saturday.
Gómez was charged with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings, and misappropriation of funds, after a two-year criminal investigation on 14th April, 2026. She was accused of using her relationship with her husband to advance her private career through a position at Madrid’s Complutense University, and of using public resources to strengthen her own private interests.
The complaint was raised by anti-corruption campaigners Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), a far-right group, that presented several unsuccessful lawsuits against politicians in the past.
In a recent ruling, investigating judge Juan Carlos Peinado ordered Gomez to surrender her passport, banned her from going out of Spain, and asked her to report to court at least twice a month. He has also charged Gómez’s personal assistant, Cristina Álvarez, and a businessman, Juan Carlos Barrabés. All the accused have denied the charges. Peinado has given parties five days to respond to his decision, after which it will be decided whether or not Gómez will face a jury trial.
While Sánchez has not been named personally, this case adds to the brunt of many corruption probes that his family members have been accused of. David Sánchez, his brother, is also due to face trial next month on charges of influence peddling. One of the few socialist leaders of Europe, Sánchez has always stood firm on his stance that the cases against his family are nothing more than a part of the campaign to remove him from office.
During a visit to China on Tuesday, Sánchez said, “What I ask of the justice system is that it delivers justice. That justice be served. And since I’m convinced that time will put everything and everyone in their place, I have nothing more to say.” This remark comes in contrast to his claims of impartiality by members of the judiciary last year.
The ruling comes at a time when senior members of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party have come under scrutiny for similar charges. Ex-transport minister José Luis Ábalos, the former trusted aide of Sánchez, is accused of taking kickbacks on the contracts for sanitary equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most striking is the ongoing probe against former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero for alleged money laundering, influence peddling, and tax fraud connected to the €53 million state bailout of Plus Ultra Airlines in 2021.
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