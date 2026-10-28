Spain train crash: 39 dead after two high-speed trains collide, says report

Spain train crash: At least 39 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, The Independent reported. The two trains were operated by different companies, Renfe and Iryo, and crashed after 9 am (local time), derailing two carriages, a government spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha region said.

Spain’s rail system operator, ADIF, said the crash occurred on Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo. An AP report stated that rail service has been suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

BREAKING: Two high-speed trains collide near Toledo, Spain; multiple injuries reported https://t.co/vBwmEHW6JX — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) October 28, 2026

TVE is reporting that the accident was between two high-speed trains heading in the same direction and that one ran into the tail of the other, knocking two of its cars off the track.

Consternado ante el grave accidente de trenes en Toledo. Permanezco en constante contacto con el ministro de Transportes, @oscar_puente_, y con el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage. Los servicios de emergencia están trabajando sobre el terreno para atender a las personas afectadas y garantizar su seguridad, en coordinación con todas las administraciones implicadas. Mi cariño, solidaridad y apoyo a todas las víctimas y sus familias. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 28, 2026

“Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a post on X.