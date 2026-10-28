Spain train crash: 39 dead after two high-speed trains collide, says report

"Traffic on the Madrid-Andalusia high-speed rail line has been suspended following a rear-end collision between ​two trains," ​Adif said in a ⁠message posted on X.

Written by: Nischai Vats
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 28, 2026 03:20 PM IST
Spain train crashSpain train crash: Spain’s rail system operator ADIF said the crash occurred Wednesday morning. (Photo: X)
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Spain train crash: At least 39 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in central Spain, The Independent reported. The two trains were operated by different companies, Renfe and Iryo, and crashed after 9 am (local time), derailing two carriages, a government spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha region said.

Spain’s rail system operator, ADIF, said the crash occurred on Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo. An AP report stated that rail service has been suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

TVE is reporting that the accident was between two high-speed trains heading in the same direction and that one ran into the tail of the other, knocking two of its cars off the track.

“Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo. Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations. My affection, solidarity, and support to all the victims and their families,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a post on X.

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Nischai Vats
Nischai Vats
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Nischai Vats is a Deputy Copy Editor at The Indian Express. His work primarily covers US politics an... Read More

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