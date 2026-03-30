Spain shuts airspace to US planes involved in ‘illegal war’ against Iran

This partially redacted image from video provided by US Central Command shows a military aircraft in Iran shortly before it was struck by a missile fired by US forces on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (US Central Command)
In a pushback against the US amid the ongoing war, Spain has closed its airspace to American aircraft involved in military operations against Iran. “We don’t authorise either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” Defence Minister Margarita Robles was quoted as saying by Reuters.
It’s a step beyond its previous denial of use of jointly-operated military bases. “This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles was quoted as saying by the Associated Media citing Spanish media.
War in Iran ‘illegal and unjust’
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been one of the most vocal opponents of the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as reckless and illegal. Reiterating Sanchez’s stance, Robles said, “I think everyone knows Spain’s position; it’s very clear,” Robles said, calling the war in Iran “profoundly illegal and profoundly unjust.”
Spanish newspaper El Pais, which reported the news first on Monday, said the closure of airspace
military planes to bypass NATO member Spain en route to their targets in the Middle East, but it does not include emergency situations.
When asked whether the decision could worsen the ties with the US, Spain’s Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said in an interview with radio Cadena Ser, “This decision is part of the decision already made by the Spanish government not to participate in or contribute to a war which was initiated unilaterally and against international law.”
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had threatened to slash trade with Spain for denying the American use of its bases in the war.
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