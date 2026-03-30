Spain shuts airspace to US planes involved in ‘illegal war’ against Iran

This partially redacted image from video provided by US Central Command shows a military aircraft in Iran shortly before it was struck by a missile fired by US forces on Sunday, March 1, 2026. (US Central Command)

In a pushback against the US amid the ongoing war, Spain has closed its airspace to American aircraft involved in military operations against Iran. “We don’t authorise either the use of military bases or the use of airspace for actions related to the war in Iran,” Defence Minister Margarita Robles was quoted as saying by Reuters.

It’s a step beyond its previous denial of use of jointly-operated military bases. “This was made perfectly clear to the American military and forces from the very beginning. Therefore, neither the bases are authorized, nor, of course, is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran,” Robles was quoted as saying by the Associated Media citing Spanish media.