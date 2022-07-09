scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

2 men gored while running with bulls at Spain’s Pamplona festival

Thousands of runners, most wearing the traditional white shirt and pants with red sash and neckerchief, scampered to avoid the charging animals.

By: AP | Pamplona (spain) |
July 9, 2022 12:48:51 pm
People run in the street with fighting bulls and steers during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 9, 2022. (AP)

The third bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival ended Saturday with the event’s first gorings of the year.

Two men were injured in the leg by a bull horn, Pamplona hospital spokesperson Estrella Petrina said. A total of seven people needed to be treated at the hospital following Saturday’s running of the bulls.

Thousands of runners, most wearing the traditional white shirt and pants with red sash and neckerchief, scampered to avoid the charging animals. Many ended up piled on top of each other in the narrow cobblestone streets of the course.

The incredibly popular Pamplona festival, which was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Saturday’s bull run was the third of eight scheduled this year. There were no gorings on the first two days.

The collective adrenaline rush of the bull run is followed by general hedonism with people drinking, eating, attending concerts and partying late into the night. The six bulls that run each morning are killed in bullfights by professional bullfighters later in the day.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement