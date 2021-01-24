scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Must Read

Spain military commander forced to resign after jumping line for Covid-19 vaccine

Spain's defense ministry confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that Minister Margarita Robles had accepted the resignation of Chief of Staff Gen. Miguel Ángel Villarroya.

By: PTI | January 24, 2021 10:15:55 am
Felix Ignacio Doria, 66, waits to getting a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 , in Andosilla, around 65 km (40 miles) from Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Spain’s top military commander has been forced to resign after he and other high-ranking officers violated established protocols and received the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of time.

Spain’s defense ministry confirmed to The Associated Press on Saturday that Minister Margarita Robles had accepted the resignation of Chief of Staff Gen. Miguel Ángel Villarroya.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

His resignation comes after online news site El Confidencial Digital reported that Villarroya and other top brass had broken national protocols for Spain”s vaccination strategy, which currently only allows nursing home residents and medical workers to receive shots. Several public officials have jumped the vaccine queue in recent weeks, including a regional health chief for southeast Murcia, who also resigned.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 24: Latest News

Advertisement