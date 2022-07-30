Stop wearing ties to save energy, says Spanish Premier Sanchez

Updated: July 30, 2022 11:45:12 am
Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez has ditched his tie and wants ministers and office workers to follow his example so they can help save energy by keeping cooler.
“I’m not wearing a tie and I have asked my ministers not to,” Sanchez said during a speech in which he wore a blue suit and a white shirt. He asked firms to let staff work without neckwear so they can also contribute to “saving electricity.”
🔴DIRECTO | Pedro Sánchez: “No llevo corbata. Podemos todos ahorrar desde el punto de vista energético y he pedido a los Ministros y funcionarios públicos que cuando no sea necesario, no la usen” https://t.co/2hSBc2ToCY pic.twitter.com/jLPOQKiSgQ
— elDiario.es (@eldiarioes) July 29, 2022
On August 1, Sanchez’s government will approve an energy efficiency and savings program, joining other European countries putting in place similar measures.
He didn’t spell out how ditching ties could help save power but the Environmental Transition Ministry, which oversees energy policy, is already operating air conditioners at a warmer-than-usual 27 degree Celsius as part of steps to keep electricity use down.
Subscriber Only Stories
Although power prices in Spain have surged in recent months due to the war in Ukraine, in recent weeks prices for electricity have been significantly lower for the Mediterranean nation and Portugal after limits to the price of gas used for power generation were put in place.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-upPremium
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of ChessPremium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?Premium
Latest News
Jurgen Klopp calls on Liverpool to draw motivation from Premier League
Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 bln deal
Pune: Student dies of suspected cardiac arrest on college trip to Raireshwar Fort
From Kerala to the Himalayas: A seven month journey on foot
How Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit is affecting US-China ties
NEP rooted in ‘Bharatiyata’ while assimilating global perspective: Amit Shah
Novak Djokovic vaccine saga: Serbian-Americans write to Joe Biden to let him play in US Open
Hathras: Boy locked in classroom for 2 hours, 10 teachers suspended
My ultimate goal is Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu
Ranbir Kapoor’s film set fire doused after five hours, one dead
Brother-in-law, two others held for murdering caretaker in Gurgaon
‘Mumbai won’t be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here’: Maharashtra Governor’s remark triggers row