scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Spain hunts passengers who fled plane after fake emergency

Police nabbed some of the people who forced their way off a plane that made an emergency landing after a woman faked giving birth.

Police nabbed some people trying to enter Spain illegally after an emergency landing after a woman faked giving birth.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Spanish police were searching for 14 passengers who fled after their plane made an emergency landing at a Barcelona airport on Wednesday.

They were part of a group of 28 people who jumped out of the plane as soon as the doors opened.

Their Pegasus Airlines flight from Morocco to Turkey was forced to land in Spain after a woman apparently faked going into labor.

It follows a similar incident just over a year ago in Mallorca.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
What if MCD was still trifurcated?Premium
What if MCD was still trifurcated?
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leadersPremium
Delhi Confidential: Rare unity between Congress, TMC leaders
Behind Morocco’s dream run at FIFA World Cup, is a secret weapon in the s...Premium
Behind Morocco’s dream run at FIFA World Cup, is a secret weapon in the s...

Escape on the runway

During Wednesday’s incident, the plane was met by an ambulance and three police patrols but “as they were disembarking the pregnant woman, a group of 28 people left the plane and tried to flee,” a source told the AFP news agency.

Half of them managed to get away. Five people were put back on the plane to continue the flight and the authorities were processing the other would-be migrants to ensure their return to Morocco.

The pregnant woman was not about to give birth and was detained on charges of public disorder and was among the group due for deportation.

Advertisement

In November last year, a group of passengers on the same route from Casablanca to Istanbul fled after their plane made an emergency landing in Mallorca after a man had an apparent diabetic attack.

The passenger was taken to hospital but found to be fine and arrested. Twelve other passengers escaped.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:15:59 am
Next Story

Randeep Hooda says he doesn’t attend Bollywood parties where he has to ‘pretend to be a happy, glam’: ‘You start living in an ivory tower’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close