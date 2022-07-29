Every woman’s body is beach-ready, says Spanish government

Updated: July 29, 2022 1:12:34 pm
All women’s bodies are beach-ready, Spain’s Equality Ministry said in a campaign inviting women to ditch their hang-ups and enjoy the summer “however, wherever, and with whomever” they want.
“Today we toast to a summer for all, without stereotypes and without aesthetic violence against our bodies,” the Ministry wrote in a tweet, followed by a picture showing a group of women with various body types, ethnicities and ages.
Todos los cuerpos son válidos y tenemos derecho a disfrutar de la vida como somos, sin culpa ni vergüenza. ¡El verano es para todas! #ElVeranoEsNuestro pic.twitter.com/oH09KGJkEn
— Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) July 27, 2022
The campaign takes a jab at the “beach body ready” ads that tend to feature scantily-clad models and encourage women to strive for a flawless bikini body. The image includes one topless woman with a mastectomy scar, cellulite, and other features that have typically been airbrushed out of advertising.
On Wednesday, the picture began circulating on social media with the hash tag “summer is ours”.
“All bodies are valid and we have the right to enjoy life as we are, without guilt or shame,” equality minister Irene Montero tweeted. Several members of the coalition party Podemos came out in support of the initiative including party chief Ione Belarra.
The campaign was created alongside the Women’s Image Observatory, an institution founded in 1994 that is in charge of receiving citizen complaints about sexist stereotypes in media.
