Spain Coronavirus tracker: Region-wise cases, deaths and recovered

Spain Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker: Spain saw a slight increase in the daily death toll from novel coronavirus on Tuesday, with 430 people dying in the past 24 hours. So far, 21,282 people have succumbed to the pandemic in Spain, which has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.

The first case of COVID-19 in Spain was reported 79 days ago on January 2, 2020. Spain is reporting nearly 4,000 new infections to a total of 204,178, a 2 per cent day-to-day increase in line with the average for the past four days, the health ministry data shows.

Madrid in the country is worst affected with 59,963 confirmed cases. It is followed by Catalonia with 41676 cases. Castile la Mancha reported 16,796 cases while Castile and Leon has 15,857 cases. In Basque Country and Andalusia, at least 12,000 people in each region have been infected.

Meanwhile, in the region of Valencia, at least 10,018 people have been infected with the disease.

The government is assessing already how to roll back one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, starting from next Monday by allowing children to go out onto the streets for brief periods. Spain’s center-left Cabinet is discussing details on how the measure will be implemented during Tuesday’s weekly meeting.

An 8-week survey of 30,000 households that will be tested for the new virus is also expected to roll out on April 27, allowing authorities to gauge what’s the level of immunization beyond hospitals and nursing homes, where testing has focused during the peak of the pandemic.

