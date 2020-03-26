Spain coronavirus death toll tops 4,000, second after Italy

Ambulance workers wearing protective gear arrive with a patient at La Princesa hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 25, 2020. (REUTERS/Susana Vera) Ambulance workers wearing protective gear arrive with a patient at La Princesa hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 25, 2020. (REUTERS/Susana Vera)

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Spain shot up to 4,089 Thursday after 655 people died within 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Spain also surged to 56,188, the ministry said.

Spain had imposed a national lockdown on March 14 which will be in place till April 11. Despite this, both deaths and infections have continued to mount, with officials warning this week would be particularly bad. So far, 7,015 people have recovered while 31,912 people are still hospitalised. Follow coronavirus latest updates March 26

On Wednesday, Spain had registered 738 deaths, thus exceeding China’s toll. Spain now has the second-highest number of deaths globally after Italy’s 7,503. Nursing homes across the country have been overwhelmed and a skating rink in Madrid has been turned into a makeshift morgue.

Europe has thus far registered 2,58,068 cases with half of them being in Spain and Italy, which has recorded 74,386 cases.

Italy struggles to procure protective gears, Britain orders 10,000 ventilators

In Italy, doctors and nurses begged the government to provide more masks, gloves and goggles and urged the public to understand how important onerous social distancing measures really are. Scientists say stopping just one person from getting the virus means scores of others will not become infected down the road.

“Please don’t leave us alone. Help us help you,” AP quoted Dr Francesca De Gennaro, who heads a small medical clinic in Italy’s hard-hit Bergamo region, as saying.

Meanwhile, Britain ordered 10,000 ventilators to grapple with the COVID-19 crisis, working with engineers from Dyson. The government wants to increase its supply of the breathing machines from 8,000 to 30,000.

France began evacuating infected citizens from the northeastern hotspot of Alsace using a special high-speed train that its health minister called a “first in Europe”. About 20 patients were being taken from Strasbourg to hospitals in the Pays-de-la-Loire and other regions.

