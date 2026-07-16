Elon Musk’s SpaceX sinks below IPO price weeks after blockbuster listing

SpaceX shares slipped below their IPO price just a month after listing on Nasdaq, marking a sharp reversal from the company's record-setting market debut.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiJul 16, 2026 01:02 AM IST
lon Musk has denied reports that SpaceX showed investors a prototype AI-powered handset ahead of its anticipated IPO. (Image: Express Image/Reuters)Elon Musk has denied reports that SpaceX showed investors a prototype AI-powered handset ahead of its anticipated IPO. (Image: Express Image/Reuters)
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If you invested in the world’s largest IPO, the value of your investment is now less than what you paid.

The shares of SpaceX, which debuted on the tech-heavy Nasdaq at an eye-watering $1.77 trillion valuation, are now trading below their initial public offering price just a month after the rocket and AI company’s market debut.

The company had raised an unprecedented $75 billion and catapulted its owner, Elon Musk, to becoming Earth’s first trillionaire.

The price of a SpaceX share fell about 2 per cent to $132.62 on Wednesday, dropping below its initial listing of $135 in June. When compared to the on-the-day high so far metric, SpaceX stock price has plunged to 41 per cent, BBC reported.

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