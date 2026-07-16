Elon Musk’s SpaceX sinks below IPO price weeks after blockbuster listing

If you invested in the world’s largest IPO, the value of your investment is now less than what you paid.

The shares of SpaceX, which debuted on the tech-heavy Nasdaq at an eye-watering $1.77 trillion valuation, are now trading below their initial public offering price just a month after the rocket and AI company’s market debut.

The company had raised an unprecedented $75 billion and catapulted its owner, Elon Musk, to becoming Earth’s first trillionaire.

The price of a SpaceX share fell about 2 per cent to $132.62 on Wednesday, dropping below its initial listing of $135 in June. When compared to the on-the-day high so far metric, SpaceX stock price has plunged to 41 per cent, BBC reported.