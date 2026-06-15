After $2-trillion debut, options open tomorrow for Elon Musk’s SpaceX – What that means

Marking a record-breaking debut, SpaceX’s IPO valued the company at $2 trillion, pushing Elon Musk to become the world’s first trillionaire. With the blockbuster listing now behind it, all eyes are on the impact SpaceX’s stock could have on the market and the key developments investors should watch in the coming weeks.
On its first day of trading on June 12, SpaceX shares surged more than 19 percent.
Options trading begins tomorrow
SpaceX is set to begin options trading on June 16, according to a Reuters report. Options give investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell shares at a predetermined price within a specified period. They are often used as a low-cost way to bet on a company’s future stock performance while limiting the capital required to take a position.
When does the share sale begin?
Restrictions on insider share sales are expected to remain in place for about six months following the IPO. After that period, eligible shareholders will be allowed to sell their holdings.
To avoid a flood of shares entering the market at once, SpaceX is expected to follow a gradual release process. The gradual share release is designed to reduce volatility and maintain orderly trading after the IPO. Some brokerage firms have also imposed temporary holding periods on shares acquired during the initial trading sessions.
Greenshoe option in focus
SpaceX’s IPO includes an option for greenshoe which is a standard US stock market listing. The greenshoe options helps to stabalise a stock during its early trading period. Under SpaceX’s greenshoe option, Morgan Stanley has the option to purchase an additional 15 percent of the offering at the IPO price of $135 per share for up to 30 days. The amount will be roughly around 83 million additional shares on top of the 555.6 million shared already sold in the offering.
A key event that investors will be closely watching is SpaceX’s first earning report as a public company.
Story continues below this ad
While the company has not announced a date for its next earnings release, it is expected in the coming months and could reignite debate over whether SpaceX’s financial performance its $2 trillion valuation.
Last year, the company reported a loss of $4.94 billion on revenue of $18.7 billion.
Index inclusion
SpaceX is also expected to become eligible for inclusion in major stock indexes, including the Nasdaq 100, certain MSCI and Russell indexes. In the new index tracking funds will be forced to buy the stock, potentially boosting demand and supporting prices.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More