After $2-trillion debut, options open tomorrow for Elon Musk’s SpaceX – What that means

Marking a record-breaking debut, SpaceX’s IPO valued the company at $2 trillion, pushing Elon Musk to become the world’s first trillionaire. With the blockbuster listing now behind it, all eyes are on the impact SpaceX’s stock could have on the market and the key developments investors should watch in the coming weeks.

On its first day of trading on June 12, SpaceX shares surged more than 19 percent.

Options trading begins tomorrow

SpaceX is set to begin options trading on June 16, according to a Reuters report. Options give investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell shares at a predetermined price within a specified period. They are often used as a low-cost way to bet on a company’s future stock performance while limiting the capital required to take a position.