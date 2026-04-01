Elon Musk’s $1.75 trillion ‘Muskonomy’ gamble: SpaceX files for world’s largest IPO

SpaceX is the world's most valuable privately held ‌company, based on the valuation implied by its merger deal with xAI. (Image: Reuters)

For two decades, SpaceX was the kind of company you could admire but not own — a private bet on Elon Musk’s vision of reusable rockets and interplanetary ambition. That changes now. The company that made spaceflight routine, built the world’s largest satellite internet network, and merged with an AI startup has confidentially filed for a US IPO. If it lists at its potential valuation of over $1.75 trillion, it won’t just be the biggest IPO in history — it will be a signal that space is no longer a frontier. It’s an asset class.

The big picture: A listing at a potential valuation of over $1.75 trillion would make it the largest IPO on record, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s 2019 flotation. Reuters confirmed the filing Wednesday.