SpaceX, potentially ‘biggest ever’ IPO, sees $70 billion order: Report

The report said retail investors are likely to receive at least 20% of the shares on offer. Based on a proposed IPO size of $75 billion, that allocation would leave the bulk of demand from individual investors unfulfilled, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, adding that deliberations are ongoing.
Reuters had previously reported that SpaceX was considering allocating as much as 30% of the offering to individual investors, an unusually large retail tranche aimed at tapping into Musk’s cult-like following.
SpaceX’s anticipated debutis scheduled for Friday, with the company aiming to raise $75 billion at about a $1.8 trillion valuation, based on outstanding shares in its filings. If successful, the IPO would surpass the $29.4 billion raised by Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco in 2019, setting a new record for both valuation and capital raised.
Founded in 2002, SpaceX has evolved from a rocket launch start-up into one of the world’s most influential technology firms, spanning space transportation, satellite internet, and AI infrastructure. Of the company’s total addressable market, which it pegs at $28.5 trillion, about $26.5 trillion is linked to AI.
How the IPO impacts the company
Musk will hold the majority of a special class of shares, giving him control over decisions related to company strategy, finances and personnel. On the latter, because of his ownership of most of these Class B shares, the only person who can fire Musk as CEO is Musk.
The company credits Musk with being the “driving force” behind its growth, innovation and success. But what happens if Musk is no longer in the picture? SpaceX warns that the loss of Musk could disrupt its ability to execute its strategy as well as hurt its “reputation and relationships with customers, partners and other stakeholders.” The company also warns that finding a replacement with the same skills and experience as Musk would be time-consuming, if not nearly impossible.
The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More