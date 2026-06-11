SpaceX, potentially ‘biggest ever’ IPO, sees $70 billion order: Report

SpaceX is the world's most valuable privately held ‌company, based on the valuation implied by its merger deal with xAI. (Image: Reuters)

SpaceX’s initial public offering has drawn more than $70 billion in orders from retail investors, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. This sets the stock up for becoming the world’s largest issue of shares both in terms of capital and valuation, the report added.

The report said retail investors are likely to receive at least 20% of the shares on offer. Based on a proposed IPO size of $75 billion, that allocation would leave the bulk of demand from individual investors unfulfilled, according to Bloomberg’s calculations, adding ​that deliberations ​are ongoing.

Reuters had previously reported that SpaceX was considering allocating as much as 30% ⁠of ⁠the offering to individual investors, an unusually large retail ⁠tranche ‌aimed at tapping into Musk’s ​cult-like following.