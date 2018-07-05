South Korea’s summer power supply seen stable on higher nuclear power generation

South Korea President Moon Jae-in. (Source: Reuters) South Korea President Moon Jae-in. (Source: Reuters)

South Korea is expected to have stable electricity supply this summer, buoyed by higher nuclear power generation than at the same time last year, the country’s energy ministry said on Thursday.

The country’s summer power demand is forecast to peak at 88,300 megawatt (MW) in the second and third weeks of August, up by 3,710 MW from last year, the energy ministry said in a statement.

Electricity supply is expected to be enough to meet peak-demand with a power surplus of 12,410 MW, with fewer nuclear power plants offline for planned maintenance than in summer 2017, according to the statement.

Coal and nuclear power supply about 70 per cent of the electricity needs of Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

