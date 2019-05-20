South Korea vows to send aid to North quickly, may send food

South Korea has vowed to move quickly on its plan to provide USD 8 million worth of humanitarian aid to North Korea through international organizations. Seoul is also considering sending food to North Korea that is suffering its worst drought in decades.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said on Monday that it will discuss its plan with the World Food Program and the United Nations Children’s Fund so that the aid quickly reaches children and pregnant women in North Korea.

Seoul hopes that the aid will help revive diplomacy and engagement with Pyongyang that tapered off amid a stalemate in nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea.

Due to public frustration over recent North Korean missile tests, Seoul has yet to decide on concrete plans.