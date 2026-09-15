South Korea visa services expand in India, with 6 VFS Global centres across South Asia

(From left) Gee Hyung In, counsellor, Embassy of South Korea; Ban June Seong, Consul, Embassy of South Korea; Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, VFS Global; Park Hee-sook, Embassy of the South Korea; Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the South Korea to India, Oh Jin Hee, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of South Korea; and Santanu Bhattacharya, Regional Head- North & East India, Bangladesh and Nepal Operations, VFS Global.
South Korea has expanded its visa application services across South Asia, with VFS Global now operating six Korea Visa Application Centres across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
In India, VFS Global operates Korea Visa Application Centres in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. The company has also recently opened centres in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, taking the total number of centres in South Asia to six across three countries.
A new visa centre in New Delhi was inaugurated on September 15 by Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, VFS Global said in a press release.
“This is an important step in further strengthening the relationship between the Republic of Korea and India,” Lee said, adding that the new centre was designed to provide applicants with a “seamless, efficient, and accessible application experience”.
VFS Global has been the visa-processing partner of the Government of the Republic of Korea in India since 2011, according to the company.
Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer for South Asia at VFS Global, said the expansion to six centres reflected the “growing demand for Korea visas among travellers across the region”.
The company said the new centres are intended to enhance the visa application experience through upgraded services, modern facilities and trained teams.
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VFS Global said its role in the visa process is limited to front-end administrative tasks, including collecting visa application forms and required documents according to the prescribed checklist and enrolling biometrics.
The company does not decide whether a visa is granted or refused. That decision rests solely with the concerned South Korean embassy, VFS Global said.
The expansion comes as VFS Global marks 25 years of providing visa, passport and citizen services worldwide.
The company said the South Asia expansion brings its total number of Korea Visa Application Centres to nine across six countries globally.
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