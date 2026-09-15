South Korea visa services expand in India, with 6 VFS Global centres across South Asia

(From left) Gee Hyung In, counsellor, Embassy of South Korea; Ban June Seong, Consul, Embassy of South Korea; Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, VFS Global; Park Hee-sook, Embassy of the South Korea; Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the South Korea to India, Oh Jin Hee, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of South Korea; and Santanu Bhattacharya, Regional Head- North & East India, Bangladesh and Nepal Operations, VFS Global.

South Korea has expanded its visa application services across South Asia, with VFS Global now operating six Korea Visa Application Centres across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

In India, VFS Global operates Korea Visa Application Centres in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. The company has also recently opened centres in Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, taking the total number of centres in South Asia to six across three countries.

A new visa centre in New Delhi was inaugurated on September 15 by Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, VFS Global said in a press release.