South Korea-US hold phone talks over Donald Trump, Kim Jong-un meet

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will meer on June 12 in Singapore (AP) Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will meer on June 12 in Singapore (AP)

Top South Korean and American diplomats held a telephonic conversation on Monday exchanging opinions and discussing the progress over an the June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who spoke for about 15 minutes, agreed to seek ways through close consultations to achieve a complete denuclearisation and a lasting peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula, according to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry.

Kang and Pompeo also exchanged opinions over the recent visit by senior North Korean leader Kim Yong-chol to Washington to meet Trump, Xinhua news agency reported. After meeting the official, Trump said on June 1 that he will meet Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore as originally scheduled.

Kim Yong-chol, who held a two-day meeting with Pompeo in New York before heading to Washington, delivered the North Korean leader’s personal letter to Trump. Earlier in May, Trump had abruptly cancelled his meeting with the North Korean leader.

