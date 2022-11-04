scorecardresearch
South Korea scrambles jets after detecting 180 North Korean warplanes north of border amid tensions

A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar manoeuvres last month, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.

A South Korean Air Force's F-15K fires an air-to-surface missile towards north of its maritime border with North Korea on Nov. 2, 2022. (South Korea's Defence Ministry/Yonhap via Reuters).

South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday.

The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical measure line, drawn to up 20 km north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), South Korea’s military said in a statement.

South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A stealth fighters, in response. About 240 aircraft participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States continued the drills, the military said.

The manoeuvres came after North Korea fired more than 80 rounds of artillery into the sea overnight, and the launch of multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The launches prompted the United States and South Korea to extend air drills that have angered Pyongyang.

