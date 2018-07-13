Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
  • South Korean President presses Trump and Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks

South Korean President presses Trump and Kim for breakthrough in nuclear talks

Moon said at a forum in Singapore on Friday that Trump and Kim would "face the stern judgment of the international community" if their promises on denuclearisation weren't kept.

By: AP | Singapore | Updated: July 13, 2018 1:53:31 pm
South Korea, Moon Jae-In, US missile system, North Korea South Korean President Moon Jae-In. (Reuters File Photo)
Top News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has urged US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to try harder to achieve a breakthrough in their nuclear negotiations.

Moon said at a forum in Singapore on Friday that Trump and Kim would “face the stern judgment of the international community” if their promises on denuclearisation weren’t kept.

Singapore was the host of a historic summit between Trump and Kim last month when they agreed to work toward the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, without describing when and how it would occur.

Follow-up talks between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean senior officials have got off to a rocky start with Pyongyang accusing Washington of making “unilateral and gangster-like” demands.

 

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement