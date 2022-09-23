scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

‘If these idiots refuse to grant it…’: South Korea President caught on hot mic insulting US Congress

South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol was overheard insulting American lawmakers, after briefly meeting President Joe Biden to discuss issues including US electric-vehicle subsidies that South Korea wants to change.

south korea, usSouth Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City, US, September 20, 2022. (Reuters)

South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol was overheard insulting American lawmakers, after briefly meeting President Joe Biden to discuss issues including US electric-vehicle subsidies that South Korea wants to change.

“What an embarrassment for Biden, if these idiots refuse to grant it in Congress,” video broadcast on South Korean television showed Yoon telling Foreign Minster Park Jin in New York. The comments were caught on a microphone as Yoon and Park were leaving a brief chat with Biden at a Global Fund event.

The two leaders had been scheduled to hold formal discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week and instead had a chat at the event for the charity that raises money to fight infectious diseases.

A senior South Korean presidential office official told reporters in New York that Yoon’s comments were unofficial and unverified. The official said it was inappropriate to view such private remarks as a reflection on the administration’s diplomatic achievements.

The White House said in a statement that Biden and Yoon discussed cooperation on the security threat posed by North Korea as part of a “broad range of priority issues including supply chain resilience, critical technologies, economic and energy security, global health and climate change.”

Yoon has come under pressure at home to remedy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act signed last month by Biden, which includes tax credits of as much as $7,500 for purchases of electric vehicles made in North America. That could disadvantage major South Korean brands like Hyundai and Kia, which don’t yet have operational EV plants in the US.

The off-the-cuff comments from Yoon were met with derision from opposition South Korean lawmakers, who said they tarnished the country’s image.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...Premium
‘It’s just blood, will heal … I don’t accept defeat till the ...

The president has already faced criticism for shunning an in-person meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she visited South Korea last month, when he was on vacation. The lawmakers said he missed a chance to lobby on his country’s behalf over the legislation.

First published on: 23-09-2022 at 08:43:44 am
Next Story

HC issues notice to Punjab govt on ‘missing part’ of inquiry report

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement