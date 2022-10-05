scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Residents near fiery South Korean missile crash ‘thought it was a war’

In densely populated South Korea, military training is often conducted near communities, sparking some protests.

A surface-to-surface missile is fired into the sea off the east coast in this handout picture provided by the Defense Ministry, South Korea, Oct 5, 2022. (South Korean Defense Ministry/Handout via Reuters)

Hours after North Korea flew a ballistic missile over neighbouring Japan on Tuesday, residents in a South Korean seaside town were startled to see flames leaping from a nearby military base and missiles soaring into the sky.

It wasn’t the start of a war, but a South Korean display of military force that went wrong in a blaze of burning rocket fuel.

Intended as a demonstration to deter North Korea, South Korea said it was conducting a nighttime drill with Hyunmoo-2C short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) when one failed shortly after launch and hit the ground inside the base in Gangneung, on South Korea’s east coast.

The missile was carrying a warhead, but it wasn’t armed and didn’t explode, and there were no casualties, a military official told a briefing. The official apologised for causing residents to worry.

The burning rocket fuel lit up the night sky, however, sparking calls to emergency responders and fuelling social media rumours that went unanswered for eight hours until the military disclosed the drill and explained the fire.

“All of a sudden I heard a roar and it made me think something has gone wrong,” said Kim Hee-soo, a nearby resident. “So I looked at the area where they’ve fired Hyunmoo missiles before and there was flame and smoke and it was a total mess.”

A video that Kim shared on social media went viral overnight, and other residents chimed in with concerns and fears amid silence from military authorities.

“I thought it was a war,” one said in a comment on the video.

Advertisement

Another said their house was shaken by the blast, and a third said they evacuated, thinking a landslide was headed for their home.

In densely populated South Korea, military training is often conducted near communities, sparking some protests.

The 24-hour disaster management office in Gangneung told Reuters that it had received several calls from worried residents.

An official with the agency said the military had confirmed it was conducting a drill, but did not explain the fire, and no city firefighters were called to the base.

Advertisement

Kim said he is used to missile launches from the base, including a joint US-South Korea daytime drill in June in response to other North Korean tests.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

“I’ve never experienced such an accident in my years having been born and raised here,” said Kim, 43. “It makes me very nervous and I hope that they can let us know whenever they conduct a training.”

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 12:42:16 pm
Next Story

Inside Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s wedding reception: Lovebirds shake a leg, require reinforcements as they struggle to cut cake. Watch videos

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement