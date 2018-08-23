Follow Us:
South Korea, Japan brace for winds and rain from two typhoons

Another typhoon called Cimarron is expected to cross western Japan today night. Japan's weather agency has warned of gusts, high waves and heavy rain.

By: AP | Seoul | Published: August 23, 2018 1:39:13 pm
An approaching typhoon has caused strong winds and heavy rains in southern South Korea, forcing many flight cancellations and school closures. The weather agency says that Typhoon Soulik was moving north at the speed of 4 kilometres per hour off the southern island of Jeju around today noon.

It says the typhoon is expected to cause “very” strong winds and heavy rainfall in all of South Korea tomorrow.

President Moon Jae-in has instructed officials to make special efforts to minimize damage expected from the typhoon.

Another typhoon called Cimarron is expected to cross western Japan today night. Japan’s weather agency has warned of gusts, high waves and heavy rain.

South Korean officials say the second typhoon won’t likely affect the Korean Peninsula.

