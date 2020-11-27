South Korea foils North Korea’s attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers

South Korea's National Intelligence Service clarified that no damage was caused by the hackers.

South Korea’s intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into their companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee.

After being briefed by the National Intelligence Service, lawmaker Ha Tae-keung said that the agency did not specify how many and which drugmakers were targeted but clarified that there was no damage from the hacking attempts, News1 said.

Last week, Microsoft accused hackers working for the Russian and North Korean governments tried to break into the networks of seven pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in South Korea, Canada, France, India and the United States.

