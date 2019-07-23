South Korea fires warning shots at Russian military aircraft in its airspace

South Korea’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday said its fighter jets fired warning shots after Russian planes entered the country’s national airspace.

Three Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone off its east coast before one of them entered the country’s territorial sky over Dokdo island, according to the Defense Ministry.

South Korean F-15 and F-16 fighter jets then scrambled to the area to fire warning shots. “The South Korean military took tactical action including dropping flares and firing warning shots,” the Defence Ministry statement said.

The Russian plane left, but later returned and again violated South Korean airspace. The South Korean jets then fired another round of warning shots.

The Russian aircraft did not return fire. It was the first time Russian military planes had entered South Korea’s airspace. Dokdo island is occupied by South Korea but also claimed by Japan.

The three Russian planes had entered the South Korean air defense identification zone with two Chinese military planes.

Chinese planes also entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone off its southwest coast earlier Tuesday, according to the South Korean official.

Chinese planes have occasionally entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone in recent years.

Both the Russian and Chinese embassy officials in Seoul are to be summoned by the defense ministry later on Tuesday to register formal protests.

South Korea’s Chung Eui-yong, chief of the National Security Office, sent a strong objection to the airspace violation to his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia.

“We take a very grave view of this situation and, if it is repeated, we will take even stronger action,” Chung said, according to South Korea’s presidential office.