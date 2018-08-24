South Korea appeals court gives ex-president Park Geun-hye 25-year jail term

Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
By: Reuters | Seoul | Published: August 24, 2018 7:30:40 am
A South Korean appeals court sentenced former President Park Geun-hye to 25 years in jail on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported, in a case arising from a corruption scandal that toppled her from power in early 2017.

The Seoul High Court found Park guilty of charges including bribery, Yonhap reported.

A lower court jailed Park for 24 years in April, saying she colluded with her friend, Choi Soon-sil, to receive tens of billions of won from major conglomerates such as Samsung and Lotte to help Choi’s family and fund non-profit foundations owned by her.

Prosecutors had appealed against that ruling, seeking a tougher sentence.

