Pakistan Broad Peak avalanche: Nepal’s Nirmal Purja among six missing, four bodies recovered

Renowned Nepali mountaineer Nirmal Purja remained among six climbers missing on Friday after an avalanche struck Pakistan’s Broad Peak, where rescuers recovered four bodies and continued an intensive search operation involving military helicopters despite adverse weather.

The avalanche hit the 8,051-metre Broad Peak in Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday as a 10-member expedition was making its summit push. Officials said the climbers were swept away at an altitude of around 7,000 metres, triggering a multinational rescue effort.

Pakistan’s Alpine Club confirmed that four bodies have been recovered, although only two have been officially identified—Oman’s Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy and Nepal’s Pur Bahadur Gurung. Authorities are yet to identify the remaining two victims.

Purja, 43, is among the six climbers still missing. The remaining missing climbers include Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa (all from Nepal), Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan, Mallory Geis of the United States and Wang Zhong of China. Officials said the expedition included climbers from Nepal, Pakistan, Oman, the US and China.

Army helicopters battle bad weather in high-altitude rescue

Search operations continued throughout Friday in what Pakistan’s tourism authorities described as a remote and extremely difficult section of the mountain. Two Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters have been deployed, but officials said bad weather and the high-altitude terrain have severely restricted rescue efforts.

GPS data suggests climbers were swept nearly 1,000 metres downhill

The Alpine Club of Pakistan said GPS coordinates transmitted before contact was lost suggested the avalanche swept the climbers nearly 1,000 metres downhill, raising fears about their survival.

“We remain hopeful for the safe recovery of the missing climbers,” the club said, adding that the team has been out of communication since the avalanche.

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Nepal, China coordinate with Pakistan as families await updates

The incident has prompted diplomatic coordination across several countries. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said six of the missing climbers were Nepali nationals and that Pakistani authorities had assured Kathmandu that all available resources were being mobilised for the rescue.

China said it was urgently verifying the status of its citizen and was prepared to assist Pakistan if needed.

Friends and relatives of the missing climbers have also begun travelling to Pakistan. Mingma David Sherpa, a business partner of Purja, said he was heading to the country after learning of the accident.

Broad Peak: One of Pakistan’s toughest and deadliest mountains

Broad Peak, located near K2 in the Karakoram range, is the world’s 12th-highest mountain and is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most technically demanding climbs. Pakistan’s summer climbing season, which runs from June to August, is frequently disrupted by avalanches and rapidly changing weather.

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Who is Nirmal Purja? The climber behind ‘Project Possible’

Purja, popularly known as “Nims Dai,” is widely regarded as one of the world’s greatest high-altitude climbers. A former member of Britain’s Brigade of Gurkhas and the Royal Marines’ elite Special Boat Service, he achieved global fame in 2019 after climbing all 14 mountains above 8,000 metres in just six months and six days under his Project Possible expedition. His feat was later chronicled in the 2021 Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.”

Nirmal Purja, attempting a record to climb fourteen 8000-meter mountain peaks in seven months, speaks during a news conference after climbing six mountains, including Mt. Everest, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 28, 2019. (REUTERS) Nirmal Purja, attempting a record to climb fourteen 8000-meter mountain peaks in seven months, speaks during a news conference after climbing six mountains, including Mt. Everest, in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 28, 2019. (REUTERS)

. . World · Pakistan · Mountaineering Avalanche on Broad Peak: Nirmal Purja missing An avalanche swept an expedition led by record-setting climber Nims Purja on Pakistan's Broad Peak. Four bodies have been recovered; six climbers, including Purja, are still missing. . Developing · 4 bodies recovered · 6 missing Who is Nims Purja What happened The team Broad Peak The search The climber behind ‘14 Peaks’ Nepal-born Nirmal “Nims” Purja is one of the world's most celebrated high-altitude mountaineers — and was leading this expedition for his company, Elite Exped, when the avalanche struck. ▲ A former Gurkha and British special forces (Royal Marine) soldier before turning to climbing. ▲ Climbed all 14 peaks above 8,000 m in just over six months in 2019 — a world record. ▲ Subject of the Netflix documentary “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.” ▲ Part of the first winter ascent of K2 in 2021. ▲ Holds multiple high-altitude records and runs a foundation supporting mountain workers. Profile per Al Jazeera, Kathmandu Post and Outside. Purja is currently among the missing; his status is unconfirmed. How the tragedy unfolded . Thursday, July 30 A 10-member team is on Broad Peak during the summer climbing season. . Around midday A massive avalanche strikes the group; tracking data shows a rapid descent consistent with the slide. . Immediately after The entire team loses communication; the Alpine Club of Pakistan raises the alarm. . Thu–Fri Bad weather grounds helicopters; a ground search recovers some climbers overland. . Friday Four bodies are recovered; Omani climber Nadhira Al Harthy is confirmed among those killed. . Ongoing Six climbers remain missing, including Purja; helicopters launch from Skardu as weather allows. A thread of hope: Purja's business partners say a tracking device he carried appeared to show movement after the avalanche. Officials caution the data is inconclusive — it is not confirmation he is alive. A multinational expedition of 10 10 climbers on the expedition 4 bodies recovered 6 still missing By nationality Nepal 5 climbers Pakistan 1 United States 1 China 1 Oman 1 Team named in reports as Purja and four Nepali climbers, Pakistan's Sohail Sakhi, American Mallory Geis, China's Wang, and Oman's Nadhira Al Harthy (confirmed killed). Composition per the Alpine Club of Pakistan via Al Jazeera and Kathmandu Post. One of the world's toughest 8,000ers Height 8,047 m Rank World's 12th-highest peak Location Karakoram, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan Notable neighbour Sits beside K2 Known for Avalanches & sudden weather Broad Peak vs K2 Broad Peak 8,047 m — the world's 12th-highest. Prone to avalanches and fast-changing weather. Often climbed as a Karakoram objective in its own right. K2 8,611 m — the world's 2nd-highest. Its close neighbour in the Karakoram. Considered more technically demanding overall. Heights per Al Jazeera and Kathmandu Post (Broad Peak is sometimes given as 8,051 m). Difficulty comparisons are broad generalisations. Why the rescue is so hard ▲ Extreme altitude The search zone is high on an 8,000 m peak, thin on oxygen. ⛰️ Remote, avalanche-scarred terrain Debris and unstable snow make the site dangerous to reach. ⛅ Poor weather Bad conditions grounded helicopters, forcing a ground search. 🚁 Helicopter limits Thin air caps how high aircraft can safely operate. ⚠️ High risk to rescuers Every hour in the death zone endangers the search teams too. The Nepali Embassy in Islamabad is coordinating with Pakistani authorities and the Alpine Club of Pakistan. A developing search; details may change. Sources: Alpine Club of Pakistan · Al Jazeera · Kathmandu Post · Outside · ExplorersWeb · AP/Reuters. A developing story; figures are unconfirmed and the missing climbers' fate is not established. Express InfoGenIE . Copy HTML HTML Code Copied to Clipboard

He was also part of the historic Nepali team that completed the first successful winter ascent of K2 in 2021.

As the search entered its second day, hopes of finding survivors remained, but rescuers acknowledged that harsh weather, difficult terrain and the passage of time were making the operation increasingly challenging.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)