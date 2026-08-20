Who is Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, Bangladesh President-elect? His stance on India and Sheikh Hasina

Bangladeshi lawmakers on Thursday elected veteran Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the country’s new President. The 78-year-old defeated retired army Colonel Oli Ahmed in Bangladesh’s first contested presidential election in 35 years.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin declared Alamgir the winner after he secured 255 votes against Ahmed’s 88. He is expected to take the oath as President on Friday evening at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban.

Here are six things to know about Bangladesh’s President-elect:

1. A longtime BNP leader

Alamgir is one of the BNP’s longest-serving leaders. He joined the party in the early 1990s and rose through its ranks to become one of its most prominent national figures. He served as the BNP’s secretary-general from 2016 until his nomination for the presidency.