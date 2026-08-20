Who is Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, Bangladesh President-elect? His stance on India and Sheikh Hasina

Bangladeshi lawmakers on Thursday elected veteran Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the country’s new President. The 78-year-old defeated retired army Colonel Oli Ahmed in Bangladesh’s first contested presidential election in 35 years.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin declared Alamgir the winner after he secured 255 votes against Ahmed’s 88. He is expected to take the oath as President on Friday evening at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban.
Here are six things to know about Bangladesh’s President-elect:
1. A longtime BNP leader
Alamgir is one of the BNP’s longest-serving leaders. He joined the party in the early 1990s and rose through its ranks to become one of its most prominent national figures. He served as the BNP’s secretary-general from 2016 until his nomination for the presidency.
2. He was a prominent opposition voice during Sheikh Hasina’s rule
During former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s rule, Alamgir emerged as one of the opposition’s most prominent voices. He faced repeated arrests and a series of legal cases during this period.
3. He began his career as a teacher
Before entering politics, Alamgir worked as a teacher. He studied economics at the University of Dhaka before beginning his professional career and later entering politics.
4. He has held several ministerial posts
Over the course of his political career, Alamgir has held several ministerial positions. Most recently, he served as local government minister, stepping down after being nominated for the presidency.
5. He becomes President after the BNP’s return to power
Alamgir’s election comes months after the BNP returned to power in the February 12 general election, following years in opposition. The presidential election was triggered by the resignation of Mohammed Shahabuddin last month on health grounds before the completion of his five-year term.
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While Bangladesh’s presidency is largely ceremonial, Alamgir will serve as the country’s head of state and commander-in-chief of the armed forces. Executive authority remains with the prime minister and cabinet.
6. He has taken a tough line on India
Alamgir has previously called on India to respect Bangladesh’s sovereignty and democratic aspirations, while also stressing the importance of the two countries’ historical ties.
In December 2024, while addressing a BNP rally in London, Alamgir criticised India over the attack on Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commission in Agartala and protests outside Bangladeshi diplomatic missions. He also accused India of supporting Hasina, who fled to India after her government was ousted in 2024.
At the time, Alamgir described India as Bangladesh’s “greatest neighbour and friend” and acknowledged India’s role in the 1971 Liberation War, while urging New Delhi not to “look down” on Bangladeshis and to respect the country’s sovereignty and democratic aspirations.
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In a separate statement that month, he said BNP expected India to respect the democratic aspirations of Bangladeshis and warned that anti-Bangladesh rhetoric in India’s domestic politics could create long-term strains in bilateral ties.
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