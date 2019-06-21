South African plane grounded after abandoned foetus discovered in toilet

An abandoned foetus was found on board FlySafair aircraft FA 411, which was scheduled to depart from Durban on Friday morning at 6:15 to Johanessburg, reported AFP.

Cleaners found the foetus blocking the toilet as the plane was being prepared for take off, forcing the airline to offload the passengers and carry out a police investigation.

In its statement, the airline informed, “Upon final preparations of the waste management system for the departure of flight, our technical crew discovered what appeared to be an abandoned foetus.”

“Unfortunately, this has resulted in delay to flight FA411 as passengers were asked to disembark the aircraft while FlySafair initiated procedures to recover their onward journey,” the airline added informing the delay.

FlySafair executive Kirby Gordon thanked the customers for their patience and said, “We will be doing everything within our power to aid authorities in the necessary investigations.”

Police confirmed the incident and said they were investigating.

The journeys of the passengers who were asked to disembark have been re-scheduled.

(With inputs from AFP)