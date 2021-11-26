scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
South African health minister says travel bans ‘unjustified’

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a media briefing that South Africa was acting with transparency, and that travel bans contravened the norms and standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

By: Reuters | Johannesburg |
Updated: November 26, 2021 10:15:43 pm
People gather outside a bank while waiting to withdraw cash, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Nov, 26, 2021. . (AP)

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that preliminary studies suggest a new COVID-19 variant detected in his country may be more transmissible, but the decision of other countries to impose travel restrictions is “unjustified”.

Phaahla told a media briefing that South Africa was acting with transparency, and that travel bans contravened the norms and standards of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

More details awaited.

