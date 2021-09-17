scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
South Africa: Top court upholds ex-president Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence

The court judgment upheld its earlier ruling that Zuma should go to prison for refusing to testify at a commission of inquiry into widespread corruption in government and at state-owned companies while he was president of South Africa from 2009-2018.

By: AP | Johannesburg |
Updated: September 17, 2021 4:43:19 pm
South Africa, Jacob Zuma, South africa former president, Jacob Zuma Corruption, South Africa Corruption, Indian express, Indian Express news, current affairs, world newsSouth Africa's former president Jacob Zuma. (Reuters)

South Africa’s highest court on Friday denied an application by former president Jacob Zuma to rescind his sentence of 15 months in jail for contempt of court.

The Constitutional Court judgment upheld its earlier ruling that Zuma should go to prison for refusing to testify at a commission of inquiry into widespread corruption in government and at state-owned companies while he was president of South Africa from 2009-2018.

Zuma was jailed in July but has since been granted medical parole for an undisclosed illness. His release has been questioned by opposition parties who say procedure wasn’t followed.

Friday’s judgment was read out by Justice Sisi Khampepe at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg. She said it was a majority decision of 7-2 judges to uphold Zuma’s sentence. The judgment doesn’t affect Zuma’s parole.

The 79-year-old Zuma argued his sentence was improper because, among other things, he had been jailed without trial.

