Sorry for making Trump Presidency possible: Twitter co-founder Evan Williams

Twitter Co-founder Evan Williams. Twitter Co-founder Evan Williams.

Twitter co-founder Evan Williams, in an interview, apologised for making Trump’s presidency possible. Williams, who still is a member of Twitter’s board of directors, in an interview to New York Times said the purpose of his organisation was to give everyone a chance to have free exchange of information and ideas. “I thought once everybody could speak freely and exchange information and ideas, the world is automatically going to be a better place. I was wrong about that,” Williams was quoted by the newspaper.

He further went on to apologise in case the microblogging website played a role in getting Trump elected as the 45th President of the United States. “It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in that. If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry,” he said. Williams also described the internet as “broken”. He further added that he wishes to repair the damage done by internet in the form of online trolls, fake news, cyber-bullying and live-streamed violence.

Trump, in an interview to Financial Times in April, credited his success to Twitter. “Without the tweets, I wouldn’t be here . . . I have over 100m followers between Facebook, Twitter [and] Instagram. Over 100 million. I don’t have to go to the fake media,” he said.

The Republican President is known for making remarks on political opponents, critics, media, national and international affairs on the microblogging website. During a public speech in South Carolina in December 2015, Trump described himself as the “Ernest Hemingway of 140 characters”, adding he uses Twitter to reply back to his critics. “Someone said I’m the Ernest Hemingway of 140 characters. If someone says something badly about you: Bing, bing, bing! I say something really bad,” he said. In an interview to Fox two months ago, he further said that he uses Twitter as his “own form of media”.

“I have my own form of media. There’s been nobody in history that got more dishonest media than I’ve gotten. … Twitter is a wonderful thing for me because I can get the word out,” he had said.

