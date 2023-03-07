scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Son retracts tweet announcing Bolsonaro’s return to Brazil

Jair Bolsonaro has been in self-imposed exile in the United States since late December.

Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil, arrives to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., March 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Son retracts tweet announcing Bolsonaro's return to Brazil
Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, on Tuesday wrote on Twitter his father would return to Brazil next week but deleted the post a few minutes later, saying the date was not confirmed.

“I’m sorry for the previous post, I might be missing him a lot,” Flavio said, adding the March 15 date he had previously announced for the former president’s return was “likely but still unconfirmed”.

Bolsonaro has been in self-imposed exile in the United States since late December, having flown to Florida 48 hours before his opponent and successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 19:10 IST
