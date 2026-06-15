Son of Norwegian crown princess found guilty of two counts of rape, sentenced to four years in prison

Written Seekriti Saha

The 29-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, has been sentenced to 4 years in prison after he was found guilty of multiple offences, which include two separate crimes of rape.

The verdict, which was handed down by the Oslo district court on Monday morning, follows a highly publicised six-week trial that gripped the Nordic nation. It has severely shaken the reputation of the Norwegian Royal family. In addition to his prison term, Høiby was handed a two-year restraining order against one of his victims and ordered to pay financial compensation to four women.

A complex web of charges

Høiby had originally faced 40 charges spanning over a period of six years between the years 2018 and 2024. Of these most severe allegations include four counts of rape, where prosecutors alleged that the victims were either sleeping or heavily incapacitated or unable to consent.