Some Trump advisers tell him to consider Kushner as chief of staff -sources

President Donald Trump has been hearing appeals from some advisers to consider his senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner for the position of White House chief of staff, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday. One of the sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Kushner is currently not inclined to pursue the position.

Trump said on Thursday he considering as many as five people for the chief of staff position to fill the vacancy when his current chief, retired General John Kelly, leaves the job early in the new year.

The source said that over the last few days “numerous people have reached out to the president to suggest” picking Kushner on the thinking that he is close to the president and has had a number of successes, including helping negotiate a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada and advancing prison reform legislation.

The White House had no immediate comment. Those urging Trump to consider Kushner include some of the president’s outsider advisers as well as some administration officials, the source said. “It’s possible that this is why this is appearing at this moment in time, especially because what everyone knows you need is someone who has a good relationship with the president,” the source said.

But Kushner is happy with the work he is doing. “He’s not currently inclined to pursue it,” the source said.