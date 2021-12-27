Somalia’s President suspends Prime Minister pending investigation

Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said on Monday he had suspended the prime minister’s powers, escalating a destabilising dispute in the Horn of Africa country.

The president, who had suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble before over an earlier confrontation, said in a statement, he had taken the action pending an investigation of accusations, that the prime minister had acquired land fraudulently.

According to analysts, the dispute between Mohamed and Roble has generated months of tension, which risks distracting the government from its fight against the Al Qaeda-linked insurgent group – Al Shabaab.

The suspension of Roble’s powers comes a day after Mohamed and Roble accused each other of holding up parliamentary elections.

The parliamentary elections began on November 1 and were supposed to be completed by December 24, but one newly elected lawmaker said that as of Saturday only 24 of 275 representatives had been elected.

Earlier on Sunday, the President’s office had said that “The Prime Minister is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and overstepping his mandate.”

While the PM office later responded in a statement saying the President had spent “so much time, energy and finances in frustrating the national elections” and was “derailing the electoral process.”

Mohamed also said he had removed from office commander of marine forces, General Abdihakim Mohamed Dirir, while a similar investigation was being carried out.

Dirir or a spokesperson for him were not immediately available for comment.