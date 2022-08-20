scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Somalia: Gunmen storm Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police

The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered the building.

somali, mogadishuMembers of the security forces take position after, according to police and intelligence officers, unidentified armed attackers took control of a hotel, in Mogadishu, Somalia, August 19, 2022 in this screen grab from a video obtained from social media. (Abdalle Ahmed Mumin/via Reuters)

At least 10 people were killed in an attack by Islamic militants who stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital late Friday, police and eyewitnesses said.

Several other people were injured and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene of the attack at Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel, they said.

The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered the building.

Gunfire could still be heard early Saturday as security forces tried to contain the last gunmen, who were thought to be holed up in the hotel. It was unclear how many militants remained on the hotel’s top floor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places that are often visited by government officials.

There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims.

“We were having tea near the hotel lobby when we heard the first blast followed by gunfire. I immediately rushed toward hotel rooms on the ground floor, and I locked,” eyewitness Abdullahi Hussein told the AP by phone. “The militants went straight upstairs and started shooting. I was inside the room until the security forces arrived and rescued me.”

Advertisement

He said that on his way to safety he saw “several bodies lying on the ground outside hotel reception.”

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 10:39:26 am
Next Story

Mike Pence says he didn’t leave office with classified material

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

The Brothers Yadav start with a tumble, over aides at official meetings

4

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

5

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained: Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
Which oils to use, and how much: Do’'s and don'ts of consuming fats
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
BJP’s challenger role in its sights, AAP braces to ride out Sisodia, Jain...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
In Madhya Pradesh, BJP's Muslim councillors down by 22 per cent; tally ni...
Xavier’s V-C on prof resignation: 'Need to be sacred in a sacred institution'

Xavier’s V-C on prof resignation: 'Need to be sacred in a sacred institution'

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

Here is our pick for what to watch this weekend

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 
Crypto romance scams

'Asian women' on Twitter are coming for your 'crypto-wallets' 

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple
Delhi Confidential

British envoy trolls Manchester United fan at ISKCON temple

Premium
Gunmen storm Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police
Somalia

Gunmen storm Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel; 10 killed, says police

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Privacy prick-point: IRCTC bid to monetise passenger data

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement