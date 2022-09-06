scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Solomon Islands says Australian election offer is inappropriate

The Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China in April raising concern in the United States, Australia and New Zealand about China's growing influence in the Pacific.

Solomon leadership in April this year signed a security pact with China which was seen as a threat by US, Australia and New Zealand. (REUTERS/FILE)

The Solomon Islands government said on Tuesday that the timing of an offer from Australia to fund its next election was inappropriate because a bill to delay the vote was already before its parliament.

Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday Australia had offered to finance the next election in the Solomon Islands, after its prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, said the Pacific island nation couldn’t afford to fund the Pacific Games and an election in the same year.

An election is due in May 2023, but Sogavare wants it delayed until 2024, and on Tuesday introduced legislation to change the constitution to allow a delay in the four-year election cycle.

The bid to delay the election has been criticised by Solomon Islands opposition parties, which say business and community groups are unhappy about it.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...
Solomon islands are located in the northern-east front of Australia in the Pacific. (Image: Screengrab-Google Map)

The Solomon Islands government said in a statement it appreciated the offer from Australia but the timing was “inappropriate”.

Members of Parliament should debate and vote on the bill allowing for a delay, as required by the Constitution, and it was not something the Australian government should influence, it said.

“This is an assault on our parliamentary democracy and is a direct interference by a foreign government into our domestic affairs,” it said.

Advertisement

Wong earlier on Tuesday told ABC Radio that Australia recently supported Papua New Guinea to hold a general election, and made a similar offer to the Solomon Islands.

“It reflects our long standing and historical commitment to supporting democracy and democratic processes in the Solomon Islands,” she said.

Australia supported the last election, in 2019, and already provides funding of $5.7 million to the Solomon Islands Electoral Office for reform programmes.

Advertisement

Australia’s department of foreign affairs and trade did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the statement by the Solomon Islands.

The Solomon Islands signed a security pact with China in April raising concern in the United States, Australia and New Zealand about China’s growing influence in the Pacific.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:16:23 pm
Next Story

‘Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?’ Former IIT Delhi director questions

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: a short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: a short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Cyrus Mistry crash: Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Cyrus Mistry crash: Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement