Billion-tonne plasma cloud blazing towards Earth: Solar flare expected today

In 2024, a G5 storm hit the magnetosphere, resulting in auroras stretching all the way to India. (File Photo)

After a series of solar storms over the week, the Earth is expected to witness one of the most intense geomagnetic events in years. The Sun has released a dense plasma cloud that is hurtling towards Earth, poised to create auroras stretching across latitudes far beyond their usual range.

The billion-tonne cloud of ionised particles launched from the Sun’s surface is currently blazing through the inner Solar System at over 1,400 km per second. It is expected to hit the Earth’s magnetosphere on Monday (June 8), as per the Space Weather Prediction Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The explosion on the Sun’s surface, which launched the cloud, originated from Region 4461 and was categorised as an M1.8 mid-range solar flare.