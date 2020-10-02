Social media star in China dies after ex-husband set her on fire during a live broadcast

According to local media reports, this was not the first time Lamu was attacked by her ex-husband.

A popular Chinese social media influencer has died a little over two weeks after her former husband allegedly doused her in petrol and set her ablaze while she was interacting with her followers during a live stream, BBC reported.

The 30-year-old woman, identified as Lamu, suffered burns on 90 per cent of her body after her ex-husband broke into her house and attacked her in China’s Sichuan province last month, according to police reports.

Lamu had a following of nearly 800,000 on Douyin, the Chinese version of the social media platform TikTok. At the time of the incident, she was hosting a live broadcast for her many followers, who claimed that they heard screams before her screen went completely blank.

Soon after the incident, Lamu was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital for further treatment, BBC reported. Her family was able to raise more than one million yuan within a day of reaching out to her followers for financial aid, according to The Paper. However, Lamu eventually succumbed to her injuries on September 30.

According to local media reports, this was not the first time Lamu was attacked by her ex-husband. Her family members claim that they had earlier alerted the police about his abusive behaviour, but they failed to take action.

The couple, who share two children together, got divorced in May this year. Following their separation, Lamu and her husband each gained custody of one child, BBC reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd