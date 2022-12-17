scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Social media report protests by Iranian oil workers for higher wages

The reported oil workers' protests, which Reuters could not verify, comes amid an uprising across Iran, the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

The nationwide protests were triggered by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdish region, for wearing "inappropriate attire”. (File)

Social media posts on Saturday purported to show a group of protesting oil workers in southern Iran demanding higher wages and retirment bonuses.

The reported oil workers’ protests, which Reuters could not verify, comes amid an uprising across Iran, the boldest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

The nationwide protests were triggered by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran’s Kurdish region, for wearing “inappropriate attire”.

Iran’s oil ministry was not immediately available to comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

The activist HRANA news agency said on Saturday that a group of oil workers protested outside the Pars Oil and Petrochemical Company in Asaluyeh in the southern Bushehr Province on the Gulf coast.

It said in addition to wage increases and pension bonuses, the removal of high income taxes and salary cap, improved welfare services and health conditions were among the protesters’ demands.

A combination of mass protests and strikes by oil workers and Bazaar merchants helped to sweep the clergy to power in the Iranian revolution four decades ago.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 05:47:21 pm
Next Story

The many Latin terms in legal jargon: How many do you know?

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close